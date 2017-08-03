Bannon and Sessions have effectively presented the country's changing demographics - the rising number of minority and foreign-born residents - as America's chief internal threat. Sessions has long been an outlier in his party on this subject; in 2013, when his Republican colleagues were talking primarily about curbing illegal immigration, he offered a proposal to curb legal immigration. (It failed in committee, 17 to one.)
Department of Justification - The New York Times
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Aug 3, 2017 7:11 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment