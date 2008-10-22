Newsvine

Brian-497171

About Articles: 1 Seeds: 35 Comments: 20203 Since: Sep 2008

MCCAIN's MELTDOWN: I agree Western Pennsylvania is racist!

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Brian-497171 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Wed Oct 22, 2008 9:12 AM
Discuss:

Sen. John McCain offered, on Tuesday, what may go down as one of the more awkward moments of this campaign cycle, in which -- speaking in Western Pennsylvania -- he declared he 'couldn't agree more' with the sentiment that some of the people from that region were openly racist.

"You know, I think you may have noticed that Senator Obama's supporters have been saying some pretty nasty things about Western Pennsylvania lately," McCain told the audience in the town of Moon Township. "And you know, I couldn't agree with them more."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor