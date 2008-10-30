Newsvine

Brian-497171

About Articles: 1 Seeds: 35 Comments: 20203 Since: Sep 2008

Exxon gets richer while nation struggles

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by Brian-497171 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Thu Oct 30, 2008 7:10 AM
Discuss:

NEW YORK (CNNMoney.com) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. set a quarterly profit record for a U.S. company Thursday, surging past analyst estimates.

Exxon Mobil (XOM, Fortune 500), the leading U.S. oil company, said its third-quarter net profit was $14.83 billion, or $2.86 per share, up from $9.41 billion, or $1.70, a year earlier. That profit included $1.45 billion in special items.

The company's prior record was $11.68 billion in the second quarter of 2008.

The latest quarter's net income equaled $1,865.69 per second, nearly $400 a second more than the prior mark.

The company said its revenue totaled $137.7 billion in the third quarter.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor