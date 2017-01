NEW YORK (CNNMoney.com) -- New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo said Monday that the $10 million bonus reportedly being considered for Merrill Lynch's chief executive John Thain is "nothing less than shocking."

In a strongly worded letter sent to members of Merrill's board of directors, Cuomo points out that the brokerage reported losses for every quarter this year, and has lost more than $11 billion in 2008.