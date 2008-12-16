The SEC had the authority to investigate Madoff's investment business, which managed billions of dollars for wealthy investors and philanthropies. Financial analysts raised concerns about Madoff's practices repeatedly over the past decade, including a 1999 letter to the SEC that accused Madoff of running a Ponzi scheme. But the agency did not conduct even a routine examination of the investment business until last week.
SEC Tipped Off About Madoff / Did Nothing
Seeded on Tue Dec 16, 2008 7:08 AM
