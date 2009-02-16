Newsvine

No Wealth Creation in the US since 2000

View Original Article: The New York Times
Mon Feb 16, 2009
Last week the Federal Reserve released the results of the latest Survey of Consumer Finances, a triennial report on the assets and liabilities of American households. The bottom line is that there has been basically no wealth creation at all since the turn of the millennium: the net worth of the average American household, adjusted for inflation, is lower now than it was in 2001.

