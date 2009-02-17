Newsvine

Brian-497171

About Articles: 1 Seeds: 35 Comments: 20203 Since: Sep 2008

The NEW GM, just like the OLD GM

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Brian-497171 View Original Article: General Motors
Seeded on Tue Feb 17, 2009 8:22 AM
Discuss:

The ad is introducing the NEW Camaro. That's right, Camaro. The emblem of gas-guzzling Detroit muscle from the days when horse-power was everything.

Is this the NEW General Motors? Is this the future of Detroit? Now I am getting angry.

In the face of bankruptcy, an extremely fragile oil market (not to mention a depletion of oil reserves), government bailouts, and most importantly the growing consensus among experts that the internal combustion engine is a soon-to-be relic ----- in the face of all of this, GM once again looks backwards to it's teenage years of carefree optimism and reckless consumption.

General Motors needs to die.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor