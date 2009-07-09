New York-based Morgan Stanley is copying a financing structure known as Re-REMICs that bundle mortgage securities into new bonds that often offer investors an additional layer of protection, or collateral, from downgrades. Credit-rating cuts may sometimes force investors to sell the debt and cause financial institutions that own the bonds to increase capital.
Morgan Stanley Plans to Magically Make Bad Loans into Good Debt ----- AGAIN
