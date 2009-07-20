Sub-Prime Brokers Re-Surface To Fix Dubious Loans

Despite making promises of relief to homeowners desperate to keep their homes, FedMod and other profit making loan modification firms often fail to deliver, according to a New York Times investigation based on interviews with scores of former employees and customers, more than 650 complaints filed with the Better Business Bureau, and documents filed by the Federal Trade Commission in a lawsuit against the company.

The suit, filed in California federal court, asserts that FedMod frequently exaggerated its rates of success, advised clients to stop making their mortgage payments, did little or nothing to modify loans and failed to promptly refund fees. The suit seeks an end to FedMod's practices, and compensation for customers.

"Our job was to get the money in and then we're done," said Paul Pejman, a former sales agent who worked out of FedMod's two-story headquarters in Irvine, Calif. He recounted his experience, he said, because "I really feel bad."

"I had people calling me crying, and we were telling them, 'You can pay me or you can lose your house,' " Mr. Pejman said. "People were giving me every dime they had, opening credit cards. But I never saw one client come out of it with a successful loan modification."