BE A TRUMP HONEY - Professional Talent Services Group

We are actively seeking Trump Honeys!

If you support Donald Trump and want to earn money doing it we are interested in speaking with you.

As a " Trump Honey" you will wear your Make America Great Again hat, Trump /Pence tee shirt, etc at public events.Some assignments will include partial nudity.

If you think you have what it takes to be a Trump Honey, please contact us.

Trump Honeys receive liberal pay ( approx $300.00 for five hours )

Trump Honeys will always be safe , we provide armed security.

Trump Honeys will show their support for the Trump / Pence team by attending events in restaurants, clubs and private parties.Trump Honeys who are free to travel will receive a per diem and of course have all travel costs paid for by us.

Trump Honeys earn a liberal percentage of shirts/hats/ flags they sell at Trump rallies and private events.

Motivated ladies can earn up to four figures in a day.

If interested, please contact us and include a photo or two of you in your #MAGA hat, Trump shirt, American flag themed swimsuit, etc.