Here's Everyone Who's Partying With Jared And Ivanka in the Hamptons Right Now, Besides Chuck Schumer

Who are all these rich, almost-completely white people? Here’s a breakdown:
Joel Klein: Former Chancellor of the New York City Department of Education; then Executive Vice President of News Corps.; now an executive at New York-based health start-up Oscar.
Alan Patricof: Investor; founder and chairman of New York Magazine; a Democrat who supported Hillary Clinton, though he often lunched with Young Jared Kushner.
Boyden Gray: Former counsel to President Bush and a main architect of the Clean Air Act; former ambassador to the E.U.
Chris Ruddy: CEO of Newsmax; Trump confidant.
Katharine Weymouth: The former publisher of the Washington Post;daughter of Lally Waymouth.
Mary Jordan: Washington Post correspondent “currently traveling America writing about the Trump era.”
Richard Cohen: Washington Post columnist.
Margaret Carlson: Bloomberg News columnist; the first female columnist at Time.
Gillian Tett: U.S. managing editor of the Financial Times.
Steve Clemons: Washington editor-at-large of The Atlantic.
Robert Hormats: Vice Chairman of Kissinger Associates.
Carl Icahn: Billionaire investor.
Charles Koch: One half of the infamous Koch brothers and CEO of Koch Industries.
John Paulson: An investor and one of Trump’s top economic advisers during his campaign.
Dina Powell: The U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy to Trump, evidently hand-fed to him by Mika Brzezinski.
Richard Edelman: Founder of the PR firm Edelman Group.
Maria Bartiromo: Anchor at FOX News.
Ray Kelly: Former Commissioner of the NYPD.
Bill Bratton: Ibid.
Jeff Rosen: Legal commentator.
William Drozdiak: A non-resident senior fellow at Brookings Center of the United States and Europe; senior advisor for McLarty and Associates.
Steven Spielberg is there too, unfortunately for him.